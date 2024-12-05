Herrera Awarded at National IMCA Banquet

Payce Herrera made his way to Lincoln, Nebraska for the IMCA Racing Award Banquet on Nov. 29. Herrera walked across the stage on multiple occasions, accepting a number of awards throughout the night. The biggest of which being the IMCA Junior National Champion. He competed against 546 other racers in the 18 and under group, whom also had their eyes on the same prize.

“Last night’s ceremony was a momentous occasion, as I was crowned the 2024 IMCA Racing Junior National Champion, National Hobby Stock Rookie, Southern Region Rookie, Utah State Champion and DMS Track Champion,” Herrera shared.

He continued, “As the reality of this achievement sets in, I am filled with a sense of gratitude and humility. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has played a role in my journey. This success is a direct result of your unwavering support and encouragement. Thank you for believing in me and enabling me to peruse my passions.”

Payce’s father J.R. had a message for his son, “I’m so very proud of you! Your heart, dedication, sacrifice and passion truly showed this year! I’m very excited about what your future holds for you behind the wheel of a racecar! You etched yourself into the history books.”

Herrera had an outstanding year in IMCA racing, securing 24 feature wins throughout the year. He was eighth in the nation and the only rookie in the top 30 in points. He finished out the season with 1,007 points, finishing eighth in the IMCA Hobby Stock national points. Herrera was behind a three-way tie in first, where the drivers earned 1,030 points.

Photos Courtesy of Bruce Badgley (Motorsports Photography) and Payce Herrera Racing