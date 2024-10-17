Herrera is the 2024 IMCA Junior National Champion

Payce Herrera has had an outstanding year in IMCA racing. He was recently awarded the title of 2024 Junior National Champion after securing 24 feature wins throughout the year. He is eighth in the nation and the only rookie in the top 30 in points, who finished out the season with 1,007 points, finishing eighth in the IMCA Hobby Stock national points. Herrera was behind a three-way tie in first, where the drivers earned 1,030 points.

As well as Junior National Champion, Herrera was named Hobby Stock National Rookie Champion, Southern Region Rookie Champion, Utah State Champion and Diamond Mountain Speedway Track Champion.

“A lot of my memories this year driving up and down the roads to our next races, so many people stepped up and helped make this possible. Without you all, I couldn’t have captured these prestigious awards,” said Herrera. “I know I don’t say it enough, but I appreciate you all! What an amazing year we had. I don’t think it will truly sink in until the banquet! We as a team accomplished so much this year. Also, I’d like to say thank you to my marketing family that helped so much along the way!”

His father, J.R., said, “What a story this year has been for everyone involved. We have had highs and lows, but i wouldn’t change any of it. I appreciate all the racers, this couldn’t have been done without you either! As we close in on the end of chapter nine in your racing story, i’m excited for what’s next in January when we start chapter 10.”

He continued with a message to his son, “You have grown so much as a young man, you’ve taught me a lot in several situations this year about taking the high road. ‘Thank you’ is not enough for what you all have done for us this year. Just know from the bottom of my heart, I appreciate all of you so much!”

The future is very bright for the young driver, as he will surely be a fun watch for years to come at the Desert Thunder Raceway. He has made his community very proud with his constant hard work and dedication to the sport.