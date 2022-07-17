On July 7, 2022, in St. George, Utah, surrounded by his family, our husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend passed away peacefully.

Heza Lee Ellington was born on November 22, 1949 in Dragerton, Utah, to Florzell and Essie Bee Ellington. Number 7 of 13 children, Heza was a true middle child. His family lived in Helper, Utah, where Heza excelled in sports all through high school. After graduating, he attended Mesa College in Colorado where he met and married Teresa Anthony before being drafted to Vietnam. He and Teresa had two children, Michael and Zina.

After serving his country and earning numerous accommodations and metals, including one for sharp shooting, Heza returned to the states where he met the love of his life Sallie Gunter and they had three children, Brooke, Jory, and Cassidy, bringing their family to a total of five children. They eventually married in 1980 in Reno, Nevada.

Heza Lee was a long time bus driver and was remembered fondly by all the children who rode his bus. When he ran into any of them, they would always stop him and share their happy memories of riding on his bus.

Heza enjoyed coaching little league and girls’ softball as well as playing league softball, but his lot in life was being a father. He loved his children and was a very proud and loving father. It seemed his mission in life when they were young was to make sure his children knew unconditional love and happiness. Heza had a sixth sense when it came to those he loved. Often times, he would be right where he was needed at the moment they needed his help or even just a shoulder to cry on, without any prior knowledge of the situation.

If you knew Heza and he loved you, he let it be known. Heza had a huge heart and was a very giving friend. If you needed help and he had the help to give, you can guarantee he would be there. Heza will live forever in the hearts of all the lives he touched with his huge heart and his zest for life. You could always hear Heza humming or singing one of his very favorite Motown songs.

Heza was proceeded in death by sisters Ella Mae Louise, Betty Jean, and Flora May and brothers Elber and Tony Lee. He is survived and will be hugely missed by wife Sallie Ellington, children Michael Lee, Zina Marie, Brooke Utawna (Fred Rojas), Jory Jack (Emily Ellington), and Cassidy L’Ann. Grandchildren Christopher, Logan, and Jakai (Michael), Jah’vonnie, Raniquia, Zandria, and Deonte (Zina), Andrew, Alyssa, Dejah (Brooke) Alyjah and Danielle (Jory), Jaida (Cassidy), and Tamara Jones (James Jones), his extra daughter. He also had a growing group of great grandchildren. Heza also leaves behind brothers Johnny, Rufus, Willie, and Nate and sisters Shirley Ann and Leatrice, along with numerous nieces and nephews and countless friends.

Heza will be remembered by many. Legends never die. Fly high Heza. A celebration of life will be held on September 10 at the Helper Park for all family and friends.