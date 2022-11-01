Hidden Splendor Welcomed to Emery County

Yet another Emery County business was celebrated and welcomed to Huntington by the Emery County Business Chamber on Friday morning. This business is the Hidden Splendor Floral, Bakery and Boutique, owned and operated by Tammy Oviatt and Savannah Gressmen.

The duo previously operated Gordon’s Floral for more than 30 years in its former location. They were joined by their family to give the new location a facelift with wood flooring, paint and more.

Through this new venture, the same great floral arrangements are available for a myriad of events, including birthday, anniversaries, weddings and funerals. An expanded boutique is new to the business and will feature items such as earrings, crafts and clothing items.

The excitement does not stop there, however. There are homemade bakery items for sale at Hidden Splendor as well, with Gressmen working in conjunction with Hilary Gordon to create recipes from England that will bring a unique flavor to the area. Danishes, doughnuts, cookies and other bakery staples are available along with rolls and breads.

Reservations will be taken at Hidden Splendor for tea parties, which will feature authentic tea pots and trays, crustless sandwiches, scones and small cakes coupled with jams and creams.

Hidden Splendor Floral, Bakery and Boutique is located at 735 North 400 East in Huntington, the former Old Homestead Restaurant, and can be reached at (435) 687-2264. The hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.

“Come out and support this great Emery County Business in their new location,” the ECBC shared. “Shop local with your friends and neighbors and the people who make your community great.”