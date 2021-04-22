Hideout Proves Difficult

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The Region 12 golf season continued at Hideout. The Lady Wildcats flexed on Wednesday, representing six of the seven golfers that posted sub-100 rounds. Brinley Jolley led the way with 82 strokes as Richfield dominated once more with 352 team strokes.

Emery finished in second with 446 strokes followed by Grand with 456 strokes. Macie Nielson had the top score for the Spartans with a 107 round while Angie Nielson and Janika Beagley tied at 110. Maggie Lindsay rounded off the top four with her 119 score.

Lady Dino Savana Rasmussen ended the day with 113 strokes. The teams have one more match before regionals, which will take place on Apr. 29 at Cove View.