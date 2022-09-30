High Levels of Manganese Found in East Carbon Water

A public notice was issued for East Carbon citizens on Sept. 23 informing them that, in response to colored water complaints, water samples were taken in the beginning of September. The results, which were received on Sept. 22, showed that there were elevated levels of manganese present in the city’s drinking water system.

The public notice stated that because the measured concentration of the manganese is above the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Health Advisory Levels for manganese, customers were being notified.

“East Carbon City is taking action to reduce manganese levels and is continuing to have the water tested,” the city shared. “The water system will issue another notice when the levels have been reduced to a level below EPA Health Advisory levels.”

In regard to health, it was stated that although manganese is naturally occurring and an essential nutrient at low levels, exposure to high levels has the chance of being associated with adverse central nervous system effects. This is especially true for formula-fed infants, the elderly and those with liver disease.

As infants have a developing nervous system as well as higher absorption and lower excretion of manganese than older children or adults, they are more sensitive to the effects from high levels. For example, bottle-fed infants that drink water containing more than 0.3 mg/L of manganese over a period of 10 days may have negative neurological effects.

Based on the levels and the guidance that was received from the EPA, the city suggests that residents take a number of steps, such as not using tap water to prepare bottles or food, such as soup, for infants under six months, the elderly or those with liver disease.

It is also recommended not to boil water that is intended for consumption. Boiling, freezing or letting water stand does not reduce the manganese levels. As a mater of fact, boiling water can increase the levels instead.

Those with specific health concerns are also encouraged to contact their physician with any questions. The city assured that crews will flush water mains in order to reduce concentrations and will be altering the water treatment process to remove additional manganese.

Furthermore, ongoing samples will be taken and public notifications will continue until all test results show safe levels. Citizens are encouraged to visit www.eastcarboncity.org for the most recent sampling results. For further information, contact East Carbon at (435) 888-6613.