High School Rodeo Event Leaders Announced as Fall Competitions Wind Down

By Julie Johansen

As the fall season of high school rodeo wraps up for a few months, 14 Emery High School rodeo athletes have qualified for the state competition. Qualification comes when a participant places in the top ten in their respective event at any rodeo.

Event leaders from the Emery team include Ryter Ekker, who currently sits seventh in the light rifle competition. Ruger Payne is sixth in the state standings in the trap shooting event. Kayson Jensen is number one in barebacks and placed at each of the six recent rodeos in Hurricane.

Abbie McElprang is holding the eighth spot in breakaway roping and Cole Magnuson and Byron Christiansen are sixth and seventh, respectively, in bull riding. Byron Christiansen is sixth in saddle broncs and fifth in the reining cow competition. Zeek Weber and Monty Christiansen also hold spots in the top ten in reining cow, sitting at sixth and tenth, respectively.

Other athletes also qualified for the state competition traditionally hosted in June. Graycee Mills and Byron Christiansen hold coveted spots in all-around standings. These students will take a couple of months off for now but will hit the rodeo trail fast and furious in March.