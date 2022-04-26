High School Rodeo Season Begins to Wind Down

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The South Utah County Rodeo Team hosted two rodeos over the weekend at the Spanish Fork Rodeo Arena. It was a good weekend for several Emery Rodeo team members. It was especially great for senior Byron Christiansen as he earned three first-place buckles to go with a second, fourth and ninth.

His first-place finishes were in saddle broncs both days and in barebacks on Saturday. He took second in barebacks on Friday, fourth in reining cow horse and ninth in tie down roping.

These points added to his all around standings as well as event leaders. He is sitting second in saddle broncs among state leaders, fourth in reining cow and tied for first in barebacks. These standings place him second in all around standings.

Others gaining points over the weekend were Abbie McElprang, fifth in breakaway roping, Kinlie Jensen, tied for 10th in goat tying, and Cole Magnuson, fourth in bulls.

Carbon rodeo team members had a good weekend as well. On Friday, Shalako Gunter took third in trap and 14th in rifle. Another third-place finish went to Wesley King in team roping. Kashley Rhodes impressed in rifle by taking fifth. In steer wrestling, Kayson Peterson took 10th, Kaden Donathan earned 11th and King ended in 13th.

Then, on Saturday, Gunter finished second in trap and 16th in rifle. Rhodes once more cracked the top 10 in rifle with her eighth-place finish. The steer wrestlers all improved with Peterson in sixth, Donathan in seventh and King in ninth.

There are two more weekends for the teams before state finals. May 6 and 7 will be in Heber and Morgan, respectively. On May 13 and 14, the Delta rodeo team will host the final rodeo before state finals in Heber City on June 6-10.