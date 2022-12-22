High Winds Cause Havoc in Castle Valley

By Julie Johansen

Legend has it that even before pioneers settled Castle Valley, it was known as “Blow Valley” by Native American inhabitants. The night of Dec. 21 certainly proved that to be true.

The National Weather Service posted high wind warnings for the area along and west of Highway 10 on Wednesday. During the night, four large evergreen trees were blown over at the Ferron Cemetery, causing the city to close the cemetery until the assessment of the damage and all safety issues can be addressed.

The area affected is maily in the oldest part of the cemetery in the southwest corner. At the present time, any damage to the headstones or plots has not been announced, but owners of these plots will be notified as soon as this can be determined.

Power outages in the area were also attributed to the high winds. Debris was strewn along Highway 10 and side roads while some smaller aluminum storage sheds and trampolines were also moved by the high winds.