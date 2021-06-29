Highway 10 Closed Due to Crash Near Emery Town

The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) reported an incident accident that occurred on Highway 10 at mile post 18, which is five miles north of Emery Town.

This accident is causing five to 15 minute delays in both lanes and the current estimated duration is four hours.

The crash has caused both lanes to be temporarily closed and those that must travel in the area are urged to follow the detour. The estimated clearance time is 3 p.m.

The cause of the accident and any possible injuries have not yet been released. Continue to check with ETV News for more information as it is made available.