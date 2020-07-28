Highway 6 Accident Leaves 1 Dead, 6 Injured

A five-vehicle accident on Highway 6 in Spanish Fork Canyon left one dead and six injured on Tuesday evening. The incident occurred near mile post 193, approximately two miles west of Sheep Creek.

According to early reports, the accident happened at about 4:30 p.m. when a double tanker semi traveling westbound slowed and/or stopped entirely for unknown reasons. A Dodge pickup truck, which was following behind the semi in the single westbound lane, rear ended the left corner of the tanker’s second trailer and slid into an eastbound lane. A GMC Yukon, traveling eastbound, then stuck the driver’s side of the pickup truck before swinging into the other eastbound lane, The Yukon was subsequently struck by an eastbound Ford Fusion.

The Utah Highway Patrol reported that the Dodge pickup driver was killed on impact. The driver of the Yukon and the driver of the semi were both transported via air ambulance to be treated for critical injuries. The driver of the Ford Fusion was also transported to a local hospital with injuries that were reportedly serious.

Others were also in serious condition following the crash, according to the Utah Highway Patrol. Identifying information about those involved has not been released.