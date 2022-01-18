Highway 6 Accident Results in Fatality

A fatal accident was reported to have taken place on Monday afternoon. The Utah Highway Patrol stated that a red Ford Escort was traveling west on Highway 6 near mile post 215 around 3:45 p.m. when it passed two westbound vehicles using the westbound emergency lane.

The vehicle lost control of spun out, crossing two lanes of westbound traffic, a center lane and two eastbound lanes. The Escort then went off of the west side of the road and rolled before coming to rest at the right-of-way fence. The driver of the Ford was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

It was reported that the driver succumbed to his injuries on scene. No other vehicles were stated to be involved in the accident and a final identification has not been released. The right eastbound lane was closed for nearly two hours while crews assessed the scene.