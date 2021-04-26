Highway 6 Accident Results in Fatality

On Sunday evening, the Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) reported a late night accident that occurred in Spanish Fork Canyon in Utah County. The incident occurred at 8:58 p.m.

The accident was a head-on collision that involved a car and a pickup truck on US 6 at mile marker 186. UHP announced that the crash resulted in fatal injuries with at least one death confirmed and injuries to others involved.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when the pickup truck traveling eastbound crossed into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with a Chevy Cruze.

“This collision caused extensive damage to both vehicles and resulted in the passenger of the Cruze, a 32-year-old male, to be fatally injured,” UHP shared. “The driver of the Cruze and passenger in the Silverado were both transported with non-life threatening injuries.”

While first responders and law enforcement responded to the scene, both directions in the canyon were closed and traffic was halted or re-directed. Lanes were closed for five hours, reopening at 2:09 a.m.

No additional information has been released on the identities of those involved.