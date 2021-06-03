Highway 6 Closes Due to Bear Fire

Press Release
The Bear Fire in Carbon County has reached US-6 near Bear Canyon. The highway is CLOSED in both directions. Please use the UDOT Traffic app, follow @UDOTTRAFFIC on Twitter or visit https://udottraffic.utah.gov/ for updated information on the closure and alternate routes.
“The fire is on the west side of US-6 and one of our primary objectives is to keep it west of US-6,” Type 3 Incident Commander Jason Porter said.
On Wednesday night, the Bear Fire is estimated at 5,300 acres with no containment reported. An investigation has determined that the fire was started by lightning.
“We’re very concerned about Thursday’s forecast, though,” Porter said, noting that a dry cold front is expected to move through the area.
“We’re expecting wind gusts up to 50 mph,” he said. “If that happens, it would ground our aircraft and those high winds could also lead to an increase in fire activity.”