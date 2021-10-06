Highway 6 Closes Due to Flooding

Highway 6 closed due to flooding on Wednesday morning around 8 a.m. The closure was at milepost 227, which is three miles west of Indian Canyon.

According to the Utah Department of Transportation, the canyon was closed in both directions between Soldier Summit and US-191 in Helper. The duration of the closure was expected to be six hours, but it was announced around 10 a.m. that the highway had been reopened in both directions.

Authorities were advising travelers to use alternate routes as a flash flood warning is in effect. According to the National Weather Service, an abundance of precipitation in Southeast Utah is expected through Thursday.

“This heavy rainfall may lead to flash flooding across the region,” the National Weather Service shared.

For updates on road conditions, please click here. For updates on weather and flash flood warnings, please click here.