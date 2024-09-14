Highway Checkpoint Leads to Major Drug Arrest

On September 13, 2024, members of the Helper City Police Department, Wellington City Police Department and Emery County Sheriff’s Office were assisting the Utah Highway Patrol with an Administrative Checkpoint on SR-6 at mile marker 266. During the checkpoint, Officer Lara Olson made contact with two occupants of a vehicle who were identified as Taylor Tarazon from Texas and Annette Bonner from Texas.

During the contact, Officer Olson detected the odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle. Officer Olson proceeded to conduct a search of the vehicle and located approximately 90 pounds of marijuana, $10,000.00 in cash, personal use marijuana products, and drug paraphernalia. After this discovery, both occupants were placed into custody and booked into the Emery County Jail.

This investigation is ongoing and no further details will be released at this time. We would like to thank the Utah Highway Patrol and the Emery County Sheriff’s Office for assistance throughout this investigation.