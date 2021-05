At approximately 3:38 p.m., authorities were paged to a head-on collision on Highway 6 near mile marker 227.

This two-vehicle accident took place nearly three miles north of the Indian Canyon Junction.

At this time, possible injuries are unknown.

UDOT has released that the highway has been closed in both directions and is advising to use alternate routes. Delays are expected to last at least one hour.

