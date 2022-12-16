Hiking is My Therapy Fundraiser Donations Presented

The Price City Council meeting that took place on Wednesday evening was kicked off by Mayor Pro Temp Rick Davis. During the meeting, a public hearing was hosted to receive input regarding the contribution of the proceeds from the “Hiking is My Therapy” fundraiser event to charitable and nonprofit entities.

Miles Nelson stated that many are aware of Kathy Sherman and her efforts as the chair of the Price City Health and Wellness Committee. She has historically worked to promote health and wellness with city employees.

This year, Sherman was challenged by the mayor to involve the community in her efforts. She was successful in making the fundraiser a community event and Nelson said she deserves all of the credit for the success.

Sherman spoke on the entities that will benefit from the fundraiser, which include The Cure Starts Now, Second Chance Wildlife, the HOPE Squad of Carbon, Emery and Grand Counties, the Carbon/Emery Children’s Justice Center, and Fuel Cards for Cancer Patients.

Each team had 14 members and each participant paid an entrance fee of $25 dollars. The trails were assigned and if they were completed, the team members paid $5. If not completed, they paid $10. The funds, totaling over $8,000, were then evenly distributed between the charities.

The participants, Sherman stated, were also able to experience 10 beautiful trails that the deserts of Carbon and Emery counties have to offer. Mikaleen Mellor, Natasha Hansen, Silas Hansen, Michele Gabb, Kathy Sherman and Justin Sherman were recognized for completing all ten trails.

After serving 10 years on the Health and Wellness Committee, Sherman is able to hand off her baton, ending her position on a high note. With this information given, the public hearing was closed and the checks were presented. Emily Arthur, Debbie Pappas, Amanda McIntosh, Ann Anderson, the Cook family and Shelley Wright all accepted the checks on behalf of their various entities.