Hiking Is My Therapy Participants Complete May Trails

The Price City Health and Wellness Committee has announced the “Hiking Is My Therapy” charity fundraising event team members.

The members recently completed May’s trails and are sponsoring Second Chance Wildlife, Fuel Cards for Cancer Patients, the HOPE Squad of Carbon, Emery and Grand Counties, Carbon Caring for Kids, the Carbon/Emery Children’s Justice Center and The Cure Starts Now.

June’s trails will be on Wood Hill. Those that have questions about this fundraising event may contact Kathy Sherman at (435) 637-5010 or kathys@priceutah.net.