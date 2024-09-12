Historic Homecoming: USU Eastern Baseball and Softball Revitalize Helper’s Gardner Field

USU Eastern Press Release

In a move that blends history with a vibrant future, Utah State University Eastern’s baseball and softball programs are transitioning from their long-time home at Price City’s Carlson-Colosimo Field and the Carbon County Softball Complex to the storied Helper City fields, including the iconic Gardner Field. This shift is more than a change in venue—it represents a pivotal moment for both the university and the surrounding communities.

Gardner Field, the third oldest baseball field in Utah, has long been a symbol of Helper’s rich history. Built during the Great Depression by immigrant stonemason artisans, the field hosted mining leagues, semi-professional teams, and American Legion games. However, it has stood quiet in recent years, waiting for a team to bring it back to life. That time has now come, as USU Eastern takes the field under the lights once again.

“This is actually the third oldest baseball field in the state of Utah,” Helper City Mayor Lenise Peterman noted, “so it has a storied history. Unfortunately, we haven’t seen a team for the past couple of years. This is going to inject new energy into our city. It’s going to be a great partnership.”

Helper, often referred to as the “Hub of Carbon County,” is known for its “helper” engines that assisted freight trains in climbing to Soldier Summit. But Helper’s cultural significance runs even deeper, especially when it comes to baseball. In the early 1900s, historian Philip F. Notarianni documented that the town was home to 16 different nationality groups, many of whom used baseball as a way to find community and acceptance.

USU Eastern Athletic Director Jess Brinkerhoff shared his enthusiasm about the move, saying, “One of the things I’m most excited about is expanding the university’s footprint into a broader community and bringing a little USU Eastern to Helper, tying it into the history of baseball in this community. We constantly hear, ‘My grandpa played here, or my great-grandpa played here,’ and I’m so excited to watch a game under the lights.”

The transition is set to benefit not only the university but also the wider community. For USU Eastern Baseball Head Coach Kirk Haney, it’s about creating deeper community ties. “Our team will have a lot of involvement in the community, bringing our athletes and citizens together,” he said. The athletes will become familiar faces around town, engaging with residents in ways that extend beyond the diamond.

Softball Head Coach Katelyn Groves echoed this excitement: “It’s a huge opportunity for our program because we have the ability to create our own legacy atmosphere and our own home.”

USU Eastern’s move to Helper allows Price City’s Carlson-Colosimo Field to be repurposed, primarily for youth play. Local programs like Pinnacle Canyon Academy’s baseball team will benefit from increased access, while Price’s Babe Ruth leagues will have more opportunities to play. Price City Mayor Mike Kourianos reflected on the importance of keeping the relationship strong between the university and Price. “I really feel like, with American Legion play diminishing, it’s important to bring college play back to Helper. Now people will be able to watch baseball under the lights and take their families out.”

Doug Miller, Senior Associate Vice President and Chief Campus Administrator, pointed out how the move connects USU Eastern to the region’s love of baseball: “There is such pronounced history at Gardner Field. We are part of a large community that loves baseball. We’ll have a lot of teams coming to play here with the Scenic West Athletic Conference. We have a tremendous relationship with Price City, and when this opportunity came, we found a lot of support.”

As USU Eastern gears up for its inaugural season in Helper, practices are already underway on the historic field. The new partnership ensures that both baseball and softball programs will thrive, with all games being played at one centralized location.

With the revitalization of Helper’s Gardner Field, a new era begins for USU Eastern, bringing a fresh energy to a field rich in tradition. As the lights come on and the first pitch is thrown, the university and the community of Helper will celebrate not only the return of America’s pastime but the rebirth of a beloved landmark.

For athletic department schedules and events visit usueasternathletics.com.