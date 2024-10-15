Historic Start For No. 7 Volleyball Following Sweep Of Southern Idaho

Calvin Jensen, Sports Information Director, Utah State Eastern

In a “first” for the program, the No. 7 Utah State Eastern women’s volleyball team has kicked off their conference play with a historic 5-0 record, marking the first time in history they have achieved this feat. The Lady Eagles continued their winning streak with a decisive 3-0 sweep over the College of Southern Idaho on Saturday, solidifying their position at the top of the Scenic West Athletic Conference standings. Eastern defeated the Golden Eagles with set scores of 25-23, 25-14, and 25-16.

Leading the charge for the Eagles was Audrey Atwood , whose outstanding performance included 12 kills, contributing significantly to the team’s offensive strategy. Alongside Atwood, Rachel West and Agata Zwierzynska also made notable contributions, with Zwierzynska handing out 10 kills and West securing 7 kills and a perfect hitting percentage. Emilia Zug also made key plays with 8 kills against the Golden Eagles. The Eagles’ attack was relentless, finishing the match with a hitting percentage of .309, demonstrating their efficiency and ability to capitalize on scoring opportunities.

Their defense was equally impressive with Audrey Atwood and Bird Allen picking up 9 digs each with Marli Pearson snagging 8 of her own.

Agata Makowsa was huge for the offense dishing out 21 assists followed closely behind by Allen’s eighteen.

With this historic win, USU Eastern improves to 16-5 overall and 5-0 as they enter the second half of regular season, dropping only one set in their eight-game win streak. The Lady Eagles will return home to take on the Snow College Badgers on Wednesday, October 16 at 6:00 p.m inside the Bunnell-Dmitrich Athletic Center.