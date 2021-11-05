Historical Society Presents “Spies, Lies and Counterfeit Ghosts”

Press Release

Rumors of a bomber crash during his childhood and an interest in history led Colonel Matheson to the 2013 discovery of the crash site in the mountains above Cedar City, Utah.

Continuing research and historical development of the times and circumstances of the crash led to a series of lectures titled “Spies, Lies and Counterfeit Ghosts” and the eventual publication about this fascinating mysterious aircraft, a crash with no survivors, no remains, no fuel, no fire and no acknowledgment that the crash ever occurred.

Join Us

November 11, 2021

6:30 p.m.

Swell Room

Administration Building

Main Street – Castle Dale

Because COVID is still high in the area, the health department recommends that we wear masks and use social distancing. Refreshments will be served. Dues are still only $5 per year.