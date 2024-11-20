History Society Honors Veterans

Emery County History Society Press Release

On November 14, 2024, members and friends of the Emery County History Society gathered to honor veterans.

A video of Gentri’s Patriotic Medley set the mood as people arrived. Suzanne Anderson called the meeting to order. Then, led by Don Gardner, Post 39 Commander, the American Legion posted the colors, officially beginning the meeting. Mike Ralphs, an Air Force veteran from Ferron, Utah, gave the opening prayer, after which Ray Quinn, another veteran, recited “Ragged Old Flag,” written by Johnny Cash. Bernice Payne presented a video of the official march/songs of the Coast Guard, Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, and Army. As each anthem played, veterans were invited to stand for their branch of the service.

The guest speaker was Chris Hardman, who retired from the Navy after 20 years, 10 of which were sea duty. He served in operations Desert Shield, Desert Storm, and Iraqi Freedom. One of his last shore posts was in Boise, Idaho Reserve Center. Chris stated, “Every vet here has made sacrifices.” He acknowledged sea duty as a great sacrifice for him and his family. He missed birthdays, anniversaries, and holidays while his wife Selena took care of the home front. When he signed up, he knew that “Sailors are meant to be on ships, and ships are meant to be at sea.” After months of being separated from his family on sea duty, they moved numerous times. His children had to make new friends and attend new schools each time. Hardman quipped, “If the military had wanted you to have a family, they would have issued you one.”

Chris’s service took him around the world, not once but twice. He was deployed in Hawaii, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Bahrain, Malaysia, Panama Canal, Saudi Arabia, Bali, Thailand, Ireland, and Guantanamo Bay, among others. As a seaman, he never engaged in hand-to-hand combat. His first ship assignment was a destroyer tender, followed by a fast guided-missile frigate, and then a mine sweep homeported to Bahrain. His last shore duty was in Boise, Idaho’s Navy Reserve Center.

Don Gardner, a Marine Corps veteran, returned to the podium. He served at the tail end of Vietnam, and his last duty was at Cherry Point, North Carolina. Commander Gardner gave a stirring tribute to all veterans through World War II and the Korean conflict called the “Forgotten War.” He noted that Vietnam was a divisive time. “We reaffirm gratitude and respect for your service.” After veterans come home, they continue to serve as neighbors and volunteers in their communities and mentors to the youth. When the wars are over, veterans still face significant challenges of PTSD, disabilities, unemployment, and homelessness. “Let’s renew our commitment in deed and word…by listening to their stories and understanding their sacrifices” to ensure that the actual cost of freedom is never forgotten.

Brittney Richards, Adjutant of Post 39, passionately explained that many vets continue to battle at home. The Legion is promoting awareness with “Be the One,” a campaign that encourages individuals to reach out to veterans who may be struggling and provide support. She urged all to get involved in the war on veteran suicide. She was wearing two uniforms, as a veteran and as a first responder on the ambulance crew. These two groups of people rank high on suicide. Brittney urged the public to be aware and help the veteran population. Orangeville Post 39 recently hosted a Walk for the Fallen and American Flag Retirement Ceremony.

Commander Gardner led Post 39 in retiring the colors as Willie Frisbie played taps. Thanks to all the veterans for their service and sacrifice, and to those who helped honor our veterans. Your bravery and dedication are truly inspiring and we are grateful for your service!!