HMS Cheer Acknowledged as Champions

Helper Middle School’s cheerleaders were recognized during the Carbon School Board meeting on Wednesday evening for bringing home two champion titles.

During the Mountain Spring Competition held on Feb. 25, the Helper Middle School cheerleaders earned first place in their division for freestyle. They also earned the Mountain Spirit Classic Sportsmanship award for their kind actions toward the other teams at the competition.

“They beat 22 other teams to receive that award,” explained head cheer coach Brittany Draper.

The cheer team consists of 25 cheerleaders that practice early mornings, three days per week beginning in April. This year’s team will be showcasing their performances at their spring show on March 15 at 6 p.m. in the Helper Middle School gymnasium.