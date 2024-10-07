Hogwarts Returns to Helper City’s Historic Main Street

The First Friday that is hosted on Helper’s historic Main Street each October is quickly becoming a favorite for all that attend, as each year, a Harry Potter theme is celebrated.

2024 marked the third year of Helper Hogwarts, which spanned the entirety of Main Street and had no shortage of fun for attendees. Costumes were encouraged and trick or treating was hosted by the majority of the businesses, while the evening also boasted a selfie contest, in which participants were encouraged to find various Harry Potter characters and snap a photo with them.

Pumpkin bowling, Hagrid’s pumpkin patch, a quidditch tournament, Ollivander’s wand shop, food and more were featured for all that perused the city’s beautiful Main Street, a.k.a Hogwarts.