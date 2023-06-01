Hold On to Your Balloons!

Rocky Mountain Power reminds customers about the risks of Mylar balloons

Rocky Mountain Power Press Release

Those bright, shiny balloon bouquets offer a festive touch for any celebration. However, their lighter-than-air quality can get out of hand, literally, and have unintended consequences for the power grid.

“Mylar balloons may seem like small, harmless things,” said Curt Mansfield, Rocky Mountain Power’s senior vice president of power delivery. “But when Mylar balloons touch power lines, the metal material is conductive. This causes power fluctuations and outages.”

Every year, Rocky Mountain Power experiences outages related to Mylar balloons, which impact customers and the power grid. Balloon-related outages often cause damage to equipment, requiring costly repairs.

“These outages are easily preventable,” Mansfield said, “We’re just asking people to be more careful about how they handle balloons in an effort to keep customers from being inconvenienced.”

There are steps you can take to help minimize the potential dangers:

Keep the balloons indoors where they can’t rise into overhead power lines or drift into contact with transformers or substations.

Make sure the string for each balloon is securely attached and short enough to control its direction.

Attach a weight to the balloon’s string so it cannot float away, and never intentionally release metallic balloons.

Deflate balloons after the holiday and keep them as mementos or dispose of them properly. Birds and squirrels have been known to carry balloon remnants onto lines.

Never chase a loose balloon across streets or attempt to retrieve a balloon from a power line or substation.

If you notice a balloon near a power line, do not try to retrieve it. Report it to Rocky Mountain Power by calling 1-888-221-7070.

About Rocky Mountain Power

Rocky Mountain Power provides safe and reliable electric service to more than 1.2 million customers in Utah, Wyoming and Idaho. The company supplies customers with electricity from a diverse portfolio of generating plants including hydroelectric, thermal, wind, geothermal and solar resources. Rocky Mountain Power is part of PacifiCorp, one of the lowest-cost electricity producers in the United States, with two million customers in six western states. For more information, visit rockymountainpower.net.