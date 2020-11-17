Holiday Cheer on Full Display Thanks to the Christmas Tree Regalia

The Friends Board of the Carbon and Emery Family Support and Children’s Justice Center worked hard to find a way to host the annual Christmas Tree Regalia despite COVID-19 restrictions.

With the safety of all in mind, the trees were moved to Price City’s Main Street and displayed in the windows of businesses that reside there. This year, 47 meticulously-decorated Christmas trees are showcased and ready for auction. Evening strolls are hosted each Friday night between Nov. 13 and Nov. 27, which are also the days that those interested can place their bid. Bids may be placed online on the event’s Facebook page.

A lighting ceremony was also conducted by the Price City Youth Council on Nov. 13 for the community Christmas tree located at the Price City Peace Gardens. Ornament kits are available for children that wish to craft an ornament at home, which they are encouraged to bring back to adorn the tree. These kits are located in the east foyer of the City Hall by the angel tree, where those interested may also contribute to a local family or child. This year, there are 150 angels on the tree.

The fun does not stop at the businesses and City Hall, however. On Nov. 20, Santa Claus will be in a mini-parade with the Grinch and the Price City Fire Department beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Main Street.