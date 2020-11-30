Holiday Festivities Kick Off in Utah’s Christmas Town *Photo Gallery*

The COVID-19 pandemic did not hamper the holiday spirit as the traditional Lights On Ceremony for the 31st Annual Utah’s Christmas Town celebration was hosted on Friday evening. Members of the community gathered at the Rio Theatre to begin the ceremony, which was led by Mark Montoya and Brenda Deeter, the co-chairs of the celebration committee.

While the Sally Mauro Singers historically lead the crowd down Main Street to the city park, they were not in attendance this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the struggles the pandemic has presented, Montoya took time to express his appreciation for the community’s unwavering support.

“I want to take this time and opportunity to thank this community for coming through and helping us with our fundraising efforts,” Montoya said. “We normally have four fundraisers throughout the year, but this has been a different kind of year and we had to adapt. I really appreciate everybody that stepped up.”

With the community’s support, the traditional fireworks are still on the schedule for Saturday, Dec. 5 following the light parade. Members of the community are invited to the light parade on Dec. 4 and 5 at 7 p.m. each evening.

Montoya also took time to announce the grand marshal of this year’s parade. “For our 31st year, we have chosen Mike James as our Grand Marshal for the Utah’s Christmas Town Parade,” Montoya said. “We feel that he is very deserving.”

James operated an antique shop in Helper for seven years and is also known for choreographing the annual Helper Outlaw Car Show for over 30 years. “We just felt like he was very deserving. He supports everything that happens in Helper,” stated Montoya. “We are very happy to have him as our Christmas Town Grand Marshal for the 31st year.”

Helper City Mayor Lenise Peterman then addressed the crowd to read the proclamation that solidifies Helper as Utah’s Christmas Town. “As Mark said, it has been an interesting year with COVID and our inability to come together as a community,” Peterman explained. “So, I know he is thrilled to be able to bring this to everyone and I think it will be a real boost to our Christmas spirits. Thank you Mark and Brenda.”

Mayor Peterman then reported on the new Christmas lights that line Helper’s Main Street, taking time to thank those that made the lights possible. The donations began with $10,000 from the Helper Arts, Music and Film Festival, which was matched with another $10,000 from Union Pacific. The Helper Project contributed an additional $10,000 while Carbon County gave $2,500. Other donations were abundant from local business owners and citizens.

The Christmas Light Professionals began installing the new lights in October, wrapping up just in time for the Utah’s Christmas Town festivities, according to Mayor Peterman. With that being said, she read the proclamation before beginning the countdown and turning on the lights.

The new lights lit Main Street just in time to guide Santa Claus down the road with an escort from the Helper Fire Department. Santa stopped in the Main Street park to speak with local children and send them on their way with a gift.