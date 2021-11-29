Holiday Spirit Strong at Studio 400’s Christmas Market

By Julie Johansen

The holiday spirit was strong at Studio 400 Salon and Boutique’s Christmas market on Saturday, Nov. 27. Local vendors gathered at the boutique to create a unique shopping experience.

Christmas décor, jewelry, clothing and gifts baskets filled the shop at 400 South Main in Huntington for Small Business Saturday. Customers flocked to the store to pursue the many offerings and support local businesses.

Studio 400 features clothing in a variety of styles for all ages along home décor and other goodies all year long.