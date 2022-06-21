Hollie Smith Earns Academic Excellence from Weber State University

Press Release

Hollie Smith of Ferron, Utah, earned Academic Excellence from Weber State University.

More than 3,700 students received the honor of Academic Excellence in the spring 2022 semester, signifying they maintained a GPA of at least 3.5. Of those 3,700, approximately 393 students earned the distinction of High Academic Excellence for maintaining a 4.0 GPA.

Many students maintained exceptional academic standards while also managing jobs, extracurricular activities, families and household responsibilities.

