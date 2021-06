A house fire had crews responding to Wellington on Friday afternoon. The incident involved a home on Old Wellington Road nearly one quarter mile from the city’s cemetery.

The home caught fire around 3 p.m. on Friday. First responders from throughout the county responded to the scene to assist. Utility crews were also on scene as an added precaution.

The exact cause of the blaze has not been released at this time. Check back to ETV News for more information as it is made available.