Homestead Landing Coming Soon to Price

On Monday, July 29, CLM Development Group, Bonneville Contractors and Owners celebrated the groundbreaking ceremony for Price City’s newest development: Homestead Landing.

CJM Development Representative and Owner Chris Miller thanked everyone for coming out. Miller detailed the first phone call that he received approximately two and a half years ago from Tim Soffe, in which they had a conversation about a project they had in mind for some property that they owned in Price.

Miller spoke about the history he had with Soffe due to a working relationship between his father and Mr. Soffe. Miller expressed how he remembered how his dad’s favorite thing to do was “watch the dirt fly” and Soffe always helped his Dad make the dirt fly.

Miller expressed that this time around, to have Soffe come to him to work with him to get a project of his own going, was quite humbling. Miller stated that he is excited to be able to provide quality housing for the residents of Price and to give them a place to call home.

Miller thanked Bonneville Contractors for being so great to work with, as well as Zions Bank for helping with the funding for the project. Price City Council Member Terry Willis was also in attendance and expressed her excitement for the upcoming housing that will be available to residents, as she believes the build will bring in a new vibrancy to the community,

Trudy Soffe, Owner, then gave a history on how they came up with the name Homestead Landing. Soffe stated that she had family here in Price and was constantly driving passed the property and, once it looked as if the project was going to happen, she noticed that the street over was called Homestead and expressed how much she liked that name.

Soffe went on to further discuss the name choice with her husband and family, saying they went back and forth on what they could add to the name. They thought that, due to being on Airport Road and the airport has planes landing here, why not name it Homestead Landing?

It was stated that the project is scheduled to be completed by May 2025 and rent will not be based off of the income of an individual, rather the median income of this specific area. Pre-leasing will begin soon and those who are interested can find out more information by visiting: https://www.apartmentsinprice.com