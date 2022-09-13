Hometown Rodeo for Emery Team

By Julie Johansen

On Friday and Saturday, the Emery rodeo team hosted a large group of high school teams from throughout Utah at the arena in Castle Dale. It was a preference rodeo, sharing the weekend with the Sevier County High School rodeo team at the Blackhawk Arena in Salina.

Preference rodeos allow the contestants choose where and when they will participate. At the Emery rodeo, two Carbon team members scored points. Kashley Rhodes placed first in the light rifle shoot while Ean Ellis took 10th in tie down roping.

Emery team members scoring points at the Castle Dale arena were Shaynee Fox and Kinlie Jensen, who took fifth and eighth in goats, respectively. In the light rifle shoot, Ryter Ekker was third, Jaylynn Fox seventh and Kyle Ekker eighth. Monty Christiansen earned third in the reining cow competition.

At the Sevier County rodeo, Carbon team member Kaden Donathan placed eighth with partner Lizzi Holyoak in team roping. Ean Ellis added more points in tie down roping by roping fast enough for fifth place. Kashley Rhodes was fourth in the light rifle shoot.

Emery rodeo athlete Megan Zunich finished seventh in girls’ breakaway. Shaynee Fox took fifth and Kinlie Jensen finished eighth in goat tying. Monty Christiansen captured 10th place in boys’ cutting. In the light rifle shoot, three Emery members scored, including Ryter Ekker in third, Jaylynn Fox in fifth and Kyle Ekker in sixth.

Rodeo team members will next compete in Tooele this coming weekend, Sept. 16 and 17, at the West Desert and Lehi rodeos.