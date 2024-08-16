Honor and Dignity in Wins and Losses

The Emery High School Tennis team has been holding more open courts than usual this offseason, in hopes of competing well this season. Head Coach Travis Olsen will be with the team for his second year, with help from his assistants Jud Jensen and Ethan Migliori.

When asked what kind of coaching style they bring, Coach Olsen responded, “We like to teach as many fundamentals to give the girls their best chance while keeping a fun environment.”

Tailynn Minchey, Acelynn Migliori and Julia Peterson will be returning this year and are expected to bring a confidence and upperclassmen presence that the team will need. In an always tough region, there will be many competitive schools, including Juab, whom always has a strong showing.

Concluding the questions, Coach Olsen said, “We have high expectations for our girls to show well at state.” He continued responding to what values he will teach. “We need to exude honor and dignity with our wins and losses.”