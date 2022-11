On Thursday, Nov. 10, the Emery County Historical Society (ECHS) is inviting all to join them in honoring local veterans.

The ECHS will meet in the Swell Room of the Old Courthouse in Castle Dale, beginning at 6:30 p.m. This month, Lee and Tyler Jeffs will share their Honor Flight experience with those in attendance.

ECHS dues are still only $5 per year.