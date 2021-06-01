Honoring Veterans and Those Who Have Gone Before *Photo Gallery*

By Julie Johansen and Traci Bishop

As in most cemeteries across the nation, American Legion Post #39 honored veterans and those who have gone before in their annual ceremonies at Emery County cemeteries on Memorial Day, including at the Orangeville Cemetery.

Commander Mack Huntington directed eight other legionnaires in the salute. Following the three rounds of shooting, William Frisbee played the traditional “Taps.” A rather large crowd stood at attention to pay tribute to fallen soldiers.

Commander Huntington spoke briefly about why the ceremony honors the veterans and how we could further pay tribute now. He reminded the crowd that Governor Spencer Cox had asked for flags to be flown at half-mast until noon. The commander also recalled that in 1944, President F. D. Roosevelt gave a radio broadcast asking the country to pray for those that were going to fight in Hawaii.

Commander Huntington felt that prayer on Monday was the way to rid the United States of the rampant hostility. These same legionnaires then went to the Castle Dale City Cemetery to repeat the ceremony there.

Similarly, the American Legion Post 3 hosted cemetery ceremonies in Carbon County, beginning bright and early in Helper. American Legion Post 3 Commander David Jelin began his speech by thanking all those in attendance and stating that Memorial Day was a day set aside to honor fallen veterans, though it was not the only day to honor these men and women.

Jelin spoke on personal experiences and those that were lost and pronounced missing while fighting for the freedom of Americans. Following his speech and a three volley salute, “Taps” was played by one of the proud veterans.

This program by the American Legion Post 3 was hosted not only in Helper, but at both Price cemeteries, the Wellington cemetery, and in East Carbon and Green River.