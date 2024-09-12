HOPE Candlelight Vigil Remembers Loved Ones Lost

With September being Suicide Prevention and Awareness month, the Hope Squad of Carbon, Emery and Grand Counties held their 6th annual Candlelight Vigil on September 10 at the Price City Peace Gardens.

Beginning at 7:00 p.m. Amanda McIntosh who is very well known as the Suicide Prevention Specialist for the Southeast Utah Health Department and member of the Hope Squad, welcomed everyone to this years Candlelight Vigil.

McIntosh is one of the biggest voices for suicide prevention and awareness not only in Carbon and Emery county, but wherever she goes.

McIntosh gave thanks to Wendy Grant for providing the sound equipment for the event but also wanted to recognize her as the ambassador for the HOPE Choir.

McIntosh then recognized Brenda Addley who is the in-house Social Worker for the Southeast Utah Health Department, to which she invited her up to say a few words.

Addley began her speech offering her support to those who are grieving the loss of a loved one. Addley also informed those in attendance that the Southeast Utah Health Department will begin a Traumatic Grief Group and advised if they would like more information to please call the Southeast Utah Health Department at (435) 637-3671 and ask for her directly. Addley also wanted people to know that she is always available to those who may be struggling.

McIntosh advised that the new theme for World Suicide Prevention Day for 2024-2026 is “Changing the Narrative on Suicide”. McIntosh advised that this is a call to action to not only change the stigma surrounded suicide, normalize having open conversations on mental health and suicide.

McIntosh advised that every city in Carbon, Emery and Grand County has proclaimed September as National Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month.

One of the first steps to changing the stigma surrounding suicide and mental health is changing the verbiage that is used when discussing either topic.

McIntosh emphasized on the importance of using words that do not create more stigma or cause further trauma. McIntosh advised that the Southeast Utah Health Department offers a free training called (QPR) which stands for Question, Persuade and Refer, to inform individuals on how to speak about sensitive topics in a safe way and productive way.

‘It will also teach you how to question someone’s suicidal intent, persuade them to live and to get help and to who and when to refer to resources locally, state-wide and nationally,” stated McIntosh.

McIntosh advised that it is extremely important that when a specific event is being discussed that graphic information is not being brought up, such as: how or what was used.

McIntosh then went over some of the verbiage changes that are most commonly used when discussing suicide.

McIntosh advised that using terms such as “successful suicide” or “unsuccessful suicide” are no longer used because these terms can present suicide as a desired outcome. Terms such as “commit suicide” or “committed suicide” are no longer used as the word “commit” or “committed” can have negative connotations associated with committing a crime or a sin. Instead terms such as “died by suicide”, “survived a suicide attempt” and “someone living with depression” are the preferred terms.

McIntosh emphasized that making sure that we keep the person as the fore front of the conversation is important.

Miss Carbon County Shalyce Rauhala then took to the mic to discuss her platform for Miss Carbon County which is “Mental Health Awareness’.

Rauhala became a bit emotional as she shared that upon announcing her platform, she was informed about a family member who had been struggling with their mental health over the last six years. Rauhala expressed upon hearing that information it made her want to help any and everybody in need. Rauhala advised that she wanted to use her platform to not only help her community but also raise awareness.

“I learned you can’t go to the schools and you can’t talk about suicide awareness, which broke my heart, because people should know about this, we need to talk about it. People need to realize the awareness of it and how big of a deal it is,” expressed Rauhala

Rauhala stated that one of the biggest things she tries to promote is mental health awareness and self-love and promised to continue to promote those things during her time as Miss Carbon County.

Captain Brandon Ratcliffe with the Price City Police Department was also in attendance as representation to first responders who have been affected by suicide.

Capt. Ratcliffe brought a picture of former police officer Christopher Cordova to honor him. Prior to beginning his speech, Capt. Ratcliffe gave special thanks to McIntosh for everything she does for the community.

Capt. Ratcliffe discussed the impact that suicide has had on his life but also the impact that it has on the community. Capt. Ratcliffe discussed his intimate involvement with suicide within the community due to his profession, advising that one of the most common phrases he hears is “What If?”.

Capt. Ratcliffe advised the promotion of “What If?’ as a phrase to help bring people together in their darkest of moments, rather than an expression of feeling as though they could have done more. Capt. Ratcliffe expressed his pledge to promote kindness and asked those in attendance to make a goal to themselves and to their community to choose kindness each and every day.

Capt. Ratcliffe then had a special message to his fellow first responders,

“I look up to each and every one of you. I’ve watched you stay strong for yourself, for your families and for your community, but I know many of you suffer in silence. Because that’s what we as first responders have always done and that’s just what we do. We owe it to our community, we owe it to our family, but most of all we owe it to ourselves. To be able to acknowledge to ourselves and each other that it’s okay to not be okay.”

Capt. Ratcliffe wanted to end his message reminding those in attendance that even though they are not mental health professionals that they will always answer the call and will do their best to protect and serve their community.

McIntosh invited attendees to come up and grab a beaded necklace, each a different color to represent different losses. The necklaces offer a visual representation of each person’s connection to the cause.

McIntosh then opened the floor up to those in attendance who wanted to share about the loved ones they had lost, to share a little bit about them or to offer a message.

McIntosh then hold a moment of silence and then asked that each individual light their candle one at a time.

For individuals who may be struggling are encouraged to text or call 988 which is available 24/7.