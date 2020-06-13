HOPE Squad Discusses Plans for National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

The HOPE Squad of Carbon, Emery and Grand counties hosted a meeting on June 9, tackling and discussing a number of items and topics.

One such topic focused on September, which is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. The squad announced that team members are planning candlelight vigils within all three counties, featuring a speaker and soft background music to accompany. The date is to be determined at this time, though the HOPE Squad does plan to host a personalized event for each county.

Though the date has not been set, it was stated that these candlelight vigils will likely be hosted on Worldwide Suicide Awareness Day, which is on Thursday, Sept.10. Following this, the larger HOPE Squad event will take place in the form of a 5K/10K Run in October in Goblin Valley.

It was explained that the squad has been in contact with the ranger and will include all three counties within the event. The HOPE Squad will need to partner with Grand and Emery County law enforcement, the Search and Rescue, Carbon County Recreation and any else that wish to be a part of the event. More information was promised to follow.

Also reported to close out the meeting was that June 9 began the first of eight weekly sessions of the Caring Connections Grief Support Group that is hosted by Meranda Saccamano at the Helper Fire Department. The meetings begin at 7 p.m. and interested parties are encouraged to contact to Saccamano by emailing her at msaccamano@fourcorners.ws.