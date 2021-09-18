HOPE Squad Highlighted by Carbon Chamber

The HOPE Squad of Carbon, Emery, and Grand Counties was honored by the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce on Thursday. The recognition took place during the chamber’s monthly luncheon.

Debbie Marvidikis accepted the recognition on behalf of the HOPE Squad. As an employee of the Southeast Utah Health Department, Marvidikis has been involved with the HOPE Squad for many years.

She explained that while the health department offers nearly 100 programs to the community, suicide prevention and awareness was a difficult topic to tackle as they received no funding for the program many years ago, even though suicide completions were at a staggering number.

In 2013, 23 suicide completions were reported in the area. “That is too many; one is too many,” Marvidikis said.

The following year, in 2014, there were 11 completions. While that was an improvement over the previous year, Marvidikis said it was still unacceptable.

This staggering number ignited a passion to decrease the number of suicide completions and save lives. While 50% of the suicide burden in Utah comes from Carbon, Emery and Grand counties, only 2% of the state’s funding is allocated to this area.

Marvidikis knew that if true change was going to happen, more man hours and funding would be needed to make real change. That is when she approached state legislators to request funding for suicide prevention and awareness in the local area.

This resulted in a full-time position being created at the health department to do just that. Amanda McIntosh serves in that role at the health department, offering suicide prevention training, support, resource assistance and more to members of the community.

“We are not resting on our heels,” Marvidikis said. “We know that we have a lot of work to do. We know that suicide is preventable.”

The luncheon concluded with an in-depth look into the HOPE Squad and what it has accomplished throughout the years. McIntosh gave this presentation, thanking the community for its support and urging people to aid in the fight against suicide.