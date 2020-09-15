HOPE Squad Highlights Suicide Prevention Awareness with a Myriad of Events

In August, HOPE Squad Vice President Amanda McIntosh visited virtually with the Helper City Council to request permission to host two separate movie nights within the city in September for suicide awareness.

September is suicide prevention and awareness month nationwide and the HOPE Squad of Carbon, Emery and Grand Counties wished to bring awareness to light in honor of those that have lost loved ones to suicide. Members of the community braved the suddenly colder weather on Sept. 9 to host the first event.

On the first night, the HOPE Squad showed a special movie in regard to suicide. The following day, the community was welcomed out once again as a candlelight vigil was hosted in all three counties, with Carbon’s being at the Peace Gardens in Price.

“The candles are representations of the lives lost to suicide and the light they leave in their passing,” shared the HOPE Squad.

Those that participated in the vigil were given a candle at 8 p.m. to light followed by 30 seconds of silence. Attendees were also given the chance to speak, sharing their connections to suicide as well as what has happened within their lives to give them hope for a better future in the wake of tragedy.

For the second movie night, the HOPE Squad changed the location to the Rio Theater that is located on Helper’s Main Street to ensure that those that wished to partake in the event would not be put off by the chilly weather. For the second movie night, Disney’s “Inside Out” was shown.

“We had a great turn out and it was an amazing event for our community to gather in support for suicide prevention,” the HOPE Squad shared.