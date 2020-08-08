HOPE Squad to Host Movie in the Park Nights

Amanda McIntosh, Vice President of the HOPE Squad of Carbon, Emery and Grand Counties, joined the Helper City Council during a virtual evening meeting on Thursday to discuss two possible events.

McIntosh informed the council that September is suicide prevention and awareness month nationwide. Each year in September, the HOPE Squad likes to bring everyone together for an array of events, though they have been wary of planning anything due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

McIntosh explained that she has been involved with suicide prevention since her husband took his life in 2014, making the cause is very near and dear to her heart. Per capita, Carbon, Emery and Grand counties are the top for suicide within the state. With this information presented, McIntosh then requested permission to use the Helper City Park to host two different events between Sept. 6 and 12, which is suicide prevention week.

These events would be movie in the park nights. The first movie would take place on Wednesday, Sept. 9 and would begin at 7 p.m. That evening, the HOPE Squad will show a special movie in regard to suicide. McIntosh stated that there will be concessions available.

On Saturday, Sept. 12, the squad is hoping to show the Disney film “Inside Out.” McIntosh stated that this film is more family-centered and can create a safe space for children in the community to open up about their emotions and connect with other kids in the community that may be feeling the same way.

She stated that the health department approves of the events being hosted as long as masks are encouraged and all in attendance are social distancing.

Councilwoman Michelle Goldsmith said that she supports both activities and is excited to help sponsor them. The council also suggested that the squad put up signs that remind all to social distance.

Ultimately, these two events were approved.