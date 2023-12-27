Horace Arthur Petty peacefully passed away on December 22, 2023, at Legacy Assisted Living in South Jordan, Utah. Born in Emery, Utah, on February 15, 1934, to Arthur Luzon Petty and Bonnie Anderson Petty. Horace’s life was marked by family, service, and enduring connections.

Horace graduated from South Emery High School and pursued studies in business at the University of Utah. Following his education, he served an LDS mission in Western Canada. His professional journey included roles at Continental Bank, where he began as a teller and advanced to become a Bank Examiner for the State Banking Commission at the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City.

On August 26, 1955, he married Mary LaRue Mikkelsen in the Salt Lake Temple, and together they had five children. Although their paths diverged, Horace cherished the memory of their time together until LaRue’s passing on July 21, 2020.

From 1960 to 1995, Horace dedicated 35 years of his life to the Browning Coal Mine, where he not only worked but also owned and managed the mine. In 1990, he married Virginia Huntington, his high school sweetheart. They enjoyed 32 years together, operating a farm and cattle, traveling, and working in the Manti LDS Temple for 15 years. Virginia passed away on October 16, 2021.

Horace’s love for the mountains manifested during his 16 years as a Trail Boss, forming enduring associations and friendships. Horses were a constant joy throughout his life.

Following Virginia’s passing, Horace moved to Legacy Senior Living and then to Legacy Assisted Living in South Jordan. The family expresses gratitude to Susan and Rex Hicks and their family for the care and assistance provided to Horace during his time at Legacy.

Among his many accomplishments, Horace leaves behind a profound legacy of five children, 15 grandchildren, and 36 great-grandchildren.

Surviving him are his four daughters: Mary (Allen) Mathis of Mesquite, NV, Susan (Rex) Hicks of West Jordan, Karen (Jonathan) Zeiner of Torrington, CT, Lisa Petty Taylor of Salem and daughter-in-law Yvonne Petty of Riverton. His sisters, Clara Albrechtsen of Richfield, Patricia (Clyde) Sitterud of Highland and sister-in-law Jolene of Emery, also mourn his loss. Horace leaves behind 15 grandchildren and 36 great-grandchildren.

Preceding him in death were his parents, his wife Virginia Petty, his son Kenneth Petty, and grandchildren Rylan Petty and Brooklyn Sorensen. He was also preceded by his brother Gary Petty, sister Barbara (Rex) Addley and brother-in-law Udell Albrechtsen.

A Graveside Service and interment will take place at Emery City Cemetery, 300 West 525 North, in Emery, Utah, on Saturday, January 6, 2024, at 12:00 Noon.

The family extends heartfelt thanks to the staff at Legacy House facilities in South Jordan, Utah, for the love and care bestowed upon Horace during his time there.