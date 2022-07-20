“Horizon: An American Saga” to Host Casting Call

“Horizon: An American Saga” will soon be casting for local extras, speaking roles and horseback riders. The story will take place in 1861, and there are many opportunities with the roles.

For extras, they are seeking men, women and children of all ages. For the child roles, it was stated that if there is a baby or child under the age of eight for submission, to please bring only a photo to the casting.

For the speaking and non-speaking roles, indigenous and non-indigenous roles are being cast. For men, they are looking for ages 25 to 40, women 18 to 40 and boys 10 to 14 years old. In the role of horseback riders, men and women aged 18 years and older are being recruited.

The casting call will take place on July 29 and 30 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Star Hall, located at 159 East Center Street, in Moab. No preparation is necessary and photos will be taken on site. The women that are auditioning are being asked to not wear false eyelashes or heavy makeup.

For the horseback riders, it is requested that they bring a video of their riding skills that can be viewed on a phone. Riding abilities will be evaluated, and riders are asked to dress accordingly. Horses will be provided.

Everyone will be measured for sizes and full-length photos will be taken. They are planning for a large turnout and open calls take time, meaning that those attending the casting should plan accordingly. Those that are interested but not able to attend should send a picture and contact information to opencall@horizonseries4.com.