Horse Games Coming to the Carbon County Fairgrounds

Carbon’s Future Farmers of America (FFA) are presenting horse games at the Carbon County Fairgrounds this fall.

Taking place on Oct. 2, registration is $5 per event or $20 for five events. A family pack is 15 events for $45 and $3 for each additional event. Youth events begin at 9 a.m. and the 16 and over events will be at 1 p.m.

The horse games will include barrels, pole bending, mutton busting, team roping and more. Ribbons, plaques, a high point buckle and cash prizes will be given.

Those that wish to register or obtain more information may contact Maycee Fivecoat at (435) 650-6373.