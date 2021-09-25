MenuMenu

  1. Home
  2. Local News
  3. Horseshoe Tournament Fundraiser to Benefit Wyatt Wilson

Horseshoe Tournament Fundraiser to Benefit Wyatt Wilson

horseshoe-5287031_1920.jpg

Press Release

We want to honor one of our own young, hometown marines, Wyatt Wilson. Wyatt was severely injured in the Kabul explosion. Although injured, Wyatt was able to pull a fellow marine to safety.

He is currently in Maryland at Fort Braggs. He has had multiple surgeries to his jaw, and he suffered a crushed lung and shrapnel in all of his body. Wyatt is on the road to recovery, but it’s going to be a long road.

We are having a benefit horseshoe tournament on Oct. 2 at the Wellington Park. The cost is $50 per team, $25 of which will go to Wyatt and his family.

Bring your quarters as a 25 cent bucket will be at each pit. Sign ups will start at noon and play will begin at 1 p.m. Come out and support Wyatt and his family.

Thank you for your service and sacrifice, Wyatt Wilson! For more information, contact Janell Norton at (435) 820-9947.

scroll to top
X
X