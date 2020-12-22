Horsley and Kranendonk Lead Dinos in Manti

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

After dominating Grand 59-9 in Moab, the Dinos headed to Manti this past weekend to take part in the Manti Holiday Classic.

The Dinos performed well, going 3-2 at the event. They defeated Pleasant Grove 59-24, Manti 48-31 and Salem Hills 42-39. They were narrowly beaten by North Summit 42-37 while Union topped Carbon 48-36.

Easton Horsely (220) went a perfect 5-0 with five pins on the weekend. Arie Kranendonk also went undefeated in 152 with four pins in his four matches. In 145, Bryce Judd finished 4-1 with four pins and Brax Tapia also went 4-1 with three pins and on technical fall.

The 3A State Duels are on the horizon and will take place on Dec. 30 in the Sevier Valley Center.