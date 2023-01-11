Hot Start Aides Spartans *Photo Gallery*

ETV News Stock Photo Courtesy of Shirley Coyne

A rare Monday game took place inside the Spartan Center between Wayne and Emery. The Lady Spartans got off to a red-hot start with 18 points in the first eight minutes. Surprisingly, it would take nearly the remainder of the game to double that score.

Emery was up nine at half, but a big quarter by the Badgers swung the momentum the other way. Emery only led by one going into the final quarter, bringing everyone to the edge of their seats. In the end, the Spartans held the Badgers to just six points down the stretch and went on to win 41-37.

Top scorers were Aliya Lester and Katelyn Nielson with 15 and 10 points, respectively. The latter also pulled down five rebounds to lead the Spartans. Rebounds are a cause of concern, however, especially with the Richfield game on the horizon. Emery was out-rebounded 41-22 against Wayne.

The Spartans (9-4) will need to put in some extra work prior to Nicole Willardson and Richfield (13-2) coming to town on Thursday. Catch all of the action live on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports.