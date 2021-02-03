How is it Living in Price, Helper or Wellington?

The Utah Wellbeing Survey, a survey that tracks demographics, transparency and more through varying insights in communities, is working with USU Extension to hear from residents of Price, Helper and Wellington cities.

This is being accomplished through a survey that locals are able to access to answer a number of questions pertaining to the quality of life within the listed cities. This survey is available in English or Spanish and participants must be 18 or older.

The wellbeing surveys for 2021 began in January and the collections of the surveys will continue throughout the spring season. The surveys will provide local perspectives, such as how COVID-19 is affecting Utahns.

“We anticipate the survey reports will become available in late spring or early summer,” the surveyors shared.

For those that wish to have their voices heard on a number of topics pertaining to each city, the opportunity is now. The link for Helper can be found here, while Price’s is here. Those that reside in Wellington may find the link here.

“The goal of this survey is to better understand the life conditions of people in Utah cities and towns and how different aspects of wellbeing vary from person to person and place to place,” Dr. Courtney Flint stated. “Results will be shared with your city’s leaders to help with general city planning and decisions.”