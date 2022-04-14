How is Life in Carbon County?

Photo by Jeff Barrett

The Utah Wellbeing Project and Utah State University are teaming up with cities in Carbon County to survey residents regarding their overall wellbeing and to bring attention to local issues.

“Utah communities are changing rapidly,” the Utah Wellbeing Project shared. “Keeping a finger on the pulse of residents’ wellbeing and attitudes about community issues helps to promote sound planning and decision-making to support the overall quality of life in Utah’s cities and towns.”

Local participation helps inform city planning processes while also providing a better understanding of the wellbeing of Utah. This survey will take about 10 minutes for those that wish to participate, but participants must be 18 years of age or older.

“The Utah Wellbeing Survey tracks local perspectives on wellbeing around the state from very rural places to larger and rapidly growing cities,” the Utah Wellbeing Project continued. “Partnerships with Utah cities make it possible to conduct annual online surveys. Over 14,000 surveys from Utahns have been collected to date.”

The survey pertains to residents of East Carbon, Helper, Price and Wellington cities. For more information or questions, contact Dr. Courtney Flint, Utah State University Professor of Community and Natural Resource Sociology, at (435) 797-8635 or courtney.flint@usu.edu.