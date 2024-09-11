Hoyt Horton, World Champion Mini Bull Riding Champ

By Julie Johansen

Hoyt Horton son of Colby and Haylie Horton of Elmo, recently received the title of World Champion Mini Bull Rider at the World Mini Bull Riding Series in Ogden, Sept. 4 through Sept. 7. Horton covered all four bulls in the competition and received four buckles, spurs and a red velvet cowboy hat.

His Grandma Shannon Cox commented “It’s the best feeling in the world to watch your kids succeed. Way to go Hoyt! Mini bull riding champ! Four for four and the high point ride of 86. We’re so proud of you, Bud! Hoyt would like to thank Blanton’s Mini Bulls. Also Korey McArthur for the practice bulls he gets to ride and the SanBar Ranch for helping this year happen, and also Wacy and Kaitlyn Allred for his practice barrel. Hoyt rode his bull all four nights and thought he was coming home with three buckles, but he managed to ride the championship round also, so 4 for 4.”